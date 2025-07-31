Donald Trump Calls Harrison Butker A 'Good Looking Sucker' During White House Event

Play video content

Harrison Butker's wife, Isabelle, may have some competition for her man -- from none other than the world’s most powerful man -- President Donald Trump called the Chiefs kicker "a good-looking sucker!"

Trump made the comment during an event at the White House on Thursday, in which he announced the Presidential Fitness Test would be making a return to schools across the country.

"Handsome guy, by the way," Trump said. "Usually not my thing, but he's a good-looking sucker."

Butker, who was in attendance, was flattered by the remark ... flashing a big smile as the room chuckled.

It's not the first time the two men have crossed paths. In February, the 30-year-old swung by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to chat it up with the DT. Butker even endorsed Trump leading up to the 2024 Presidential election.

Play video content OCTOBER 2024 Fox News

Butker was far from the only notable name in attendance to welcome back the fitness test.

Bryson DeChambeau, Triple H and Lawrence Taylor were among the notable names who made the trip to Washington D.C. for the big announcement.

The Presidential Fitness Test was discontinued in 2012 under Barack Obama, and was replaced with the FitnessGram assessment. With its return, students will be tasked with completing sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, a thirty-foot shuttle run, V-Sit reach and a one-mile run.