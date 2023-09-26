American singer Austin John Winkler was 23 years old when he was put on the music maps with him and his band's (Hinder) hit song "Lips Of Angel" back in 2005. -- grabbing over 307 million streams on Spotify and more than 311 million views on YouTube.

In 2013, Austin Winkler stepped away from the band ... Other key members of the group included guitarists Mark King and Joe Garvey, drummer Cody Hanson and bassist Mike Rodden.

And, just this year ... Austin recorded a new rendition of his popular banger "Lips Of An Angel."