Guess Who This Gardening Girl Turned Into!
9/21/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute girl with bangs "dug her key into the side of a pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive," she was just diggin' in the dirt and getting her hands dirty in the garden, singing at her local church and growing up in Checotah, Oklahoma.
Aside from this girl dressed in green evolving into an "American Idol" queen, she has since taken home 8 Grammys and is the face (and voice) of Sunday Night Football! Some hot music stars she's collaborated with include Miranda Lambert and Brad Paisley.
Need one more hint? "Before He Cheats!"