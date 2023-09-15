Guess Who This Serious Kid Turned Into!

Before this serious kid with curly hair turned into a famous model and food-lover, she was just ringing up customers at the surf shop, living the SoCal life in Huntington Beach and getting her modeling career started at 18 years old.

This "legend" of a lady's career took off -- after holding a briefcase on the show "Deal Or No Deal" -- and in 2010 she landed on the cover as Sports Illustrated's "Rookie Of The Year." When she's not tending to her family of 6, you can find her and her famous hubby watching 'Housewives' and 'VPR.'