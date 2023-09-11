Guess Who This Beach Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this beach-lovin'-kid in her bucket hat turned into an American actress, she was just hitting the beach on the weekends, driving with her mom to NYC for auditions during the week, and growing up in Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to starring on the CW's "Riverdale," you may also recognize this blonde beauty from the movie "Hustlers" with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez. And, acting isn't her only talent... In 2020, she dropped her book, Swimming Lessons: Poems.