Australian Actress Holly Valance 'Memba Her?!

Australian native and former actress Holly Valance had a successful career that took off in her late teens - early 20s with her TV roles, Felicity Scully on the soap opera "Neighbours" and Nika Volek in "Prison Break."

Some of her notable movies include playing the pop star in "Taken" alongside Liam Neeson ... She landed starring roles in "DOA: Dead or Alive" with Devon Aoki and Paris Hilton's comedy film "National Lampoon's Pledge This!" with Paula Garcés.