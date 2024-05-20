Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married, Shares Dance with Dad

Eminem cleaned out his closet and put on a tux this weekend -- 'cause his daughter got hitched ... and the father of the bride was front and center to see his little girl through it all.

The rapper's second oldest kid, Hailie Jade Scott, married her fiancé Evan McClintock Saturday in Battle Creek, MI -- at a ceremony we're told was modestly sized with close friends and family.

Of course, that meant Papa Bear himself was also there ... and TMZ got some awesome shots that show him soaking in Hailie's big day -- with the two of them sharing a dance!

As you can see ... Marshall was suited and booted as he led Hailie -- who looked absolutely beautiful in her bridal gown -- on the dance floor ... with a ton of people looking on. Hailie was flashing a big smile ... and Shady was true to his name, rockin' classic sunglasses.

Another photo shows Em posing next to Hailie and Evan together at the wedding venue, Greencrest Manor ... and everybody is radiating -- especially, Hailie, who's in all-white.

It's certainly a happy ending for Hailie and Evan ... who've been together as a couple since 2016 -- and who got engaged last February, with some fantastic shots capturing the moment.

Hailie -- who's 28 now, and a successful podcaster/social media influencer -- has been the apple of Eminem's eye for many years ... having been name-dropped in countless songs of his, with Slim making it known that he's a protective dad and would do anything for her.

We know Em's proud of Hailie and her life path ... and obviously, since he was there for the wedding, we know he approves of Evan as a hubby for his kid. Now, he's got a son-in-law.

Pretty crazy to think she's all grown up and off to start her own family. Things really do come full circle -- and Em clearly meant what he said when he rapped about getting her anything she wanted. Indeed, it's Hailie's Song, only here -- it's "Here Comes the Bride."