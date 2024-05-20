Transgender High School Runner Booed After Winning Girls' State Title

Play video content

A transgender high school runner won a state title over the weekend, but instead of a rousing ovation, the athlete was met with a chorus of boos ... with spectators voicing their displeasure over the track star's participation in the event.

The controversial incident happened Saturday at the Oregon School Activities Association track and field championships in Eugene ... where McDaniel H.S. sophomore Aayden Gallagher raced girls in the 200-meter finals.

Gallagher trailed, but a late push saw her cross the finish line in 23.82 seconds, just ahead of the second-place runner.

Cue the boos.

The crowd also booed when Gallagher received her prize on the podium following the race.

Ex-NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who raced swimmer Lia Thomas and has been an outspoken critic of transgender women competing in athletics, weighed in on the race, and tied it together with another controversial story ... Harrison Butker.

"Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this ... & its about time," Gaines wrote on X.

"This past week progressives were more outraged by a catholic man emphasizing the importance of traditional values than a mediocre-at-best boy stealing a state championship from a deserving girl in Oregon."