Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Austin Maddox Arrested In Anti-Child Predator Sting

Former MLB third-round pick Austin Maddox was arrested during an anti-child predator sting in Florida last month ... and now, the ex-Red Sox pitcher is facing several felony charges.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the results of its five-day "Operation Valiant Knights" bust on Monday ... claiming 27 men believed they were communicating with underage girls online -- but in reality, they were speaking to detectives.

33-year-old Maddox -- who appeared in 13 career games -- was arrested on April 28 ... and charged with traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and produce/promote performance which includes sexual performance by a child.

His bond was set at just over $300k.

Sheriff T.K. Waters addressed the arrest in Monday's press conference ... saying, "Austin Maddox, a former Red Sox MLB player, traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child."

Law enforcement released video that it claims shows Maddox getting busted. You can see him exit a red pickup truck and walk into a home as he comes face-to-face with several officers.

Maddox was immediately tackled to the ground and placed in cuffs.

Maddox is due in court next week.