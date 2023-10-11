Olivia Jade 'Memba Her?!
10/11/2023 12:01 AM PT
American social media influencer and YouTuber, Olivia Jade -- daughter of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli -- popped off in the media back back in 2019.
Of course, Olivia became a popular name during the University of Southern California scandal, however with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and YouTube to date, Olivia has spent the past few years rebuilding her brand and has cashed in with her sponsorships.
Today, Olivia takes to her social media platforms and YouTube channel to vlog all things day-to-day like cooking, vacations and organization.