Olivia Jade 'Memba Her?!

American social media influencer and YouTuber, Olivia Jade -- daughter of "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli -- popped off in the media back back in 2019.

Of course, Olivia became a popular name during the University of Southern California scandal, however with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and YouTube to date, Olivia has spent the past few years rebuilding her brand and has cashed in with her sponsorships.