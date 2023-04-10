Joyce Giraud From 'RHOBH' 'Memba Her?!

American television personality and former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Joyce Giraud was 37 years old when she made her debut on season 4 of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2013.

Joining Joyce in the dramatic series included Kyle Richards as the bubbly mom and boutique owner, Kim Richards as the goofy and clumsy housewife, Yolanda Hadid as the ex-supermodel with the walk-in fridge, and Brandi Glanville whose no-filter personality caused tension between herself and Joyce.