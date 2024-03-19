Judith In 'Saving Silverman' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Amanda Peet was 28 years old when she played Judith -- the beautiful and intimidating psychologist who manipulates her boyfriend -- in the classic comedy film "Saving Silverman" back in 2001.

Amanda shared the big screen with Jason Biggs as Judith's boyfriend and the caring social director at the retirement home, Darren ... and playing Darren's two childhood best friends was Jack Black as J.D. and Steve Zahn as Wayne -- both who were trying to prevent Darren from marrying Judith in order to hook him up with his high school crush.