Princess Pia Mia 'Memba Her?!

Guamanian singer Pia Mia popped up on the Hollywood scene when she was 16 years old after being discovered by Chris Brown in 2015 -- landing on U.S. and UK music charts with her hit song "Do It Again."

After making her way to Los Angeles and connecting with record producer Babyface, she collaborated with Chris and Tyga on the popular track. And, of course, her close friendship with Kylie Jenner propelled her to even bigger stardom ...

"It was nice to, nice to know ya, let's do it again, how we did it in a one-night stand."

Guess what she looks like now!

