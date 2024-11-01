Mariah Carey Says Goodbye to Halloween, Declares 'It's Time' For Christmas

It ain't the Christmas season 'til Mariah Carey declares, "It's Time," and she's done just that -- ushering in the festive season in her true diva style.

Just after the clock chimed midnight on Nov 1, the Queen of Christmas went from Morticia Addams, dancing a dark tango with Gomez in a shadowy mansion, to full holiday mode in a festive twist that only Mariah could pull off.

Mariah's Halloween-to-Christmas magic hits when she throws a knife at Gomez, which he dodges, and boom ... she's twirling in a festive red dress as the spooky mansion melts into holiday cheer -- and, of course, her holiday banger, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is playing.

Gomez morphs into full-on animated snowman, grooving with reindeer, ice sculptures, and a giant Christmas tree -- it's holiday cheer to the max, and the fans are eating it up in the comments.

As you know, Mariah's built a Christmas empire, and cashes in annually -- this year, she sneaked in a jewelry plug for good measure.