Mariah Carey and Twins Visit Great Wall of China

How Great is This Wonder of the World?!

Mariah Carey and her twins had a Great recent visit to China ... stopping to check out one of The Seven Wonders of the World!

The superstar musician posted a few snaps of the visit to Instagram ... she looked fabulous, of course ... adding that, "It really is great!"

MC's twins Monroe and Moroccan ... whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon -- and who just turned 13 -- also appear to be enjoying the moment ... but their smiles aren't nearly as bright as mom's!

MC is back to work, returning to the international stage just weeks after suffering a double tragedy ... when her mother and sister died on the same day last month.

"Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much, and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!" the singer recently posted to Instagram.

The superstar wowed at Rock in Rio de Janeiro this week before heading to the Beijing Workers Stadium in China for a pair of performances on Sept. 15-16.