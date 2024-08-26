Mariah Carey's Mom and Sister Tragically Die On The Same Day

Mariah Carey is facing double the heartbreak -- her mom, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, both died on the same day over the weekend, TMZ has confirmed.

The singer said in a statement to TMZ, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Mariah added, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

She wrapped the message, "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Patricia and Alison's causes of death are not known at this time.

Mariah's relationship with her mom was pretty complicated -- she described it as a "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment" in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

Even with their rocky relationship, Mariah and her mom maintained their bond ... and she dedicated part of her memoir to her, saying her mom did the best she could and that she’d always love her.

Mariah's relationship with her estranged sister was more tangled -- and Alison even sued her famous sister over abuse claims from her memoir.