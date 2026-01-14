Federal Officer Shoots Undocumented Migrant In Minneapolis

One week after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent, a federal officer has shot another person during a targeted operation in Minnesota, authorities said.

Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary, tells TMZ ... federal law enforcement officers targeted an undocumented migrant from Venezuela, pulling the man over during a Wednesday night traffic stop in Minneapolis.

McLaughlin said the man fled in a vehicle but eventually crashed into a parked car and then ran off. One federal officer gave chase and caught up to the man, who began assaulting the fed.

During their ensuing battle, two other people allegedly stepped out of a building nearby and attacked the federal officer with a snow shovel and broom stick.

McLaughlin said the officer feared for his life and pulled a gun, pumping a bullet into the leg of the man with whom he started fighting.

The officer who was attacked and the shooting victim were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known. McLaughlin said the two other subjects dashed back inside the building and barricaded themselves inside, but were soon taken into custody.

The latest shooting comes on the heels of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent gunning down Renee Good as she sat inside her vehicle, also in Minneapolis. Good and her partner had gotten into a dispute with ICE officers over their enforcement immigration operations, leading to the fatal shooting.