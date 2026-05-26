Miami Dolphins Legend Manny Fernandez Dead at 79

Manny Fernandez, a star player with the Miami Dolphins when they won two Super Bowls, has died.

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The NFL team announced his passing Tuesday morning ... saying in part, "His consistent and selfless contributions on the field were instrumental to the Dolphins' success."

In addition to his two Super Bowl rings ... the defensive lineman was part of the legendary 1972 perfect team -- as well as a member of the Ring of Honor.

Fernandez attended Chabot Junior College before enrolling at Utah ... and then signed with the Dolphins after he went undrafted.

In 2015, Yahoo! Sports ranked Fernandez as the 10th-best player of all time in Super Bowl history.

Fernandez was 79.