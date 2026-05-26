Legendary Jazz Saxophonist Sonny Rollins Dead at 95

Sonny Rollins — the legendary jazz saxophonist twice honored by former President Barack Obama — has died in New York.

Sonny's rep, Terri Hinte, announced that he passed away Monday afternoon at his home in Woodstock, NY. A cause of death was not released.

Rollins was known as one of the most iconic musical figures of the last 2 centuries, choosing his tenor saxophone as a way to reach the world. He was also considered the greatest saxophonist of the bepop era, alongside John Coltrone and Charlie Parker.

Over his 7-decade career, Rollins produced a whopping 60-plus albums with his most famous and influential record, "Saxophone Colossus," dropping in 1956. He also wrote 2 other smash hit records, Way Out West (1957), and The Bridge (1962).

Through the 1990's and 2000s, Sonny continued to crank out music and go on tour, but he finally retired in 2014 due to health issues while in his 80's.

Rollins took home many awards over the years, including 3 Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and the Honorary Doctor of Music from the Juilliard School.

President Obama twice honored Rollins -- once at the White House in 2011, presenting him with the National Medal of Arts. That same year, Obama brought Rollins back to the WH to celebrate him as a Kennedy Center Honoree.

Rollins was 95.