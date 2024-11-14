Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul At Final Face-Off Ahead of Boxing Match

What Did The Five Fingers Say To The Face ...

Mike Tyson jumped the gun with Jake Paul ... slapping his boxing opponent in the face at the final face-off before their big fight ... and it's all on video.

Iron Mike and Jake got face to face after Thursday's weigh-in ... with Tyson slapping Jake across the check.

Mike landed a right-hand slap flush on Jake's face and then appeared to throw another punch below the belt that missed ... before being pushed away from Jake.

For his part, Jake seemed to taunt Tyson ... motioning for Mike to hit his face again.

Mike and Jake will get into the ring together Friday night at 8 PM ET on Netflix ... and it looks like Mike can't wait to get his hands on Jake.

The two fighters had just completed their weigh-ins ... with Tyson coming in at 228.4 pounds and Paul at 227.2.

