Mike Tyson Gives Blunt Answer On Legacy During Interview With Kid

Mike Tyson might've forgotten who he was talking to during an interview with a young journalist ... giving a pretty blunt take on how he'd like to be remembered -- matter-of-factly saying nothing matters once we're all six feet under.

The hilarious interaction happened during a convo with a 13-year-old reporter named Jazzy ... who asked a very good question -- what is the legacy he wants to leave behind when he hangs the gloves up for good?

Iron Mike didn't mince his words ... saying he doesn't believe in "legacy," as it's just another word for ego.

"I'm just passing through," he said. "I'ma die and it's gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that?"

"We're nothing. We're just dead. We're just dust. We're absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing."

He went on to ask, "Who the f*** cares about me when I'm gone?"

Tyson did mention his kids and grandchildren would still care ... but we take it countless others will also keep his memory alive -- after all, he's one of the most iconic fighters ever.

Jazzy's reaction was gold ... she rolled with the punches and hit back with an, "Again, thank you so much for sharing that!"

As blunt as he was with his thoughts on legacy, it goes to show Tyson is locked in for his fight against Jake Paul -- which was apparent in their final press conference Wednesday night.

