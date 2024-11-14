Mike Tyson Shows Off Ripped Body At Weigh-In For Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson's proving age ain't nothin' but a number ... 'cause the boxing legend popped the hood at weigh-ins Thursday morning, and Iron Mike's living up to his moniker!

He's ripped and rarin' to go.

58-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul both stepped on the scale Thursday morning in Dallas -- about 36 hours before they'll try and take each other's heads off in the ring -- a fight Mike told us would be the "biggest in the history of life."

If fans weren't quite sure whether Mike was taking the fight seriously, safe to say we have our answer.

It's unclear how many pounds both men weighed, but the fight is being contested in the heavyweight division.

Of course, the former champ hasn't fought in years -- with Tyson last stepping in the ring as a competitor against Roy Jones Jr. in late 2020.

However, that fight was an exhibition ... whereas the bout vs. 27-year-old Paul is a real deal pro fight.

Speaking of Jake, his physique was also on point ... with the 10-1 boxer looking strong and ready to go.

At the end of the day, both guys look ready to fight ... and they'll have eight two-minute rounds to go to work Friday night from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.