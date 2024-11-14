Paul vs. Tyson Prop Bets, Will Mike Bite Jake's Penis?

The Brinks trucks will be waiting for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after Friday's boxing match ... but viewers can walk away with a huge chunk of change, too -- with prop bets turning the fight into a money-making opportunity!!

The folks at BetOnline revealed a number of interesting wagers surrounding the massive event ... from who will be in attendance to whether Iron Mike will bite Jake like he did Evander Holyfield in 1997.

Jake getting bit currently sits at +550, while it's -1000 Mike will keep his chompers to himself ... but B.O. took it one step further and listed which body parts Tyson could target if he does become a creature of habit.

They go as follows:

Nose -- +150

Ear -- +200

Cheek -- +400

Shoulder -- +500

While those would be the most realistic spots to target, some options are just flat-out silly ... but if it were to happen, bettors could be swimming in dough.

Ass -- +2000

Penis -- +50000

As for the more believable, B.O. is taking bets on which celebrity will be shown on the broadcast first ... and naturally, Jake's bro, Logan, comes in at +150 -- with Sean O'Malley (+300), Dana White, Joe Rogan and Livvy Dunne (all +400) and MrBeast (+600) also named on the list.