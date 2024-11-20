Logan Paul Sends Look-Alike To Address Crypto Accusations In Interview

Logan Paul pulled a switcheroo on a news outlet looking to do a deep dive into his cryptocurrency practices -- sending a look-alike to take part in an interview in his place.

It's all laid out in BBC's new documentary titled "Logan Paul: Bad Influence?" ... which claims to have "new evidence" to back accusations the internet superstar promoted crypto projects without disclosing to his fans he had a stake in them -- resulting in big paydays.

In the project, Matt Shea said his team tried to get Paul to sit down with them for months with no luck ... before he finally caved and agreed to host a Q&A at his gym in Puerto Rico.

As it turned out, Shea did not come face-to-face with the WWE Superstar ... instead, he found himself sitting across from well-known Paul imposter Rodney Petersen.

Shea played along for a bit ... before ultimately stating if the real Paul wasn't gonna show, it was time to pack up and leave.

Petersen is no stranger to being in the spotlight -- in fact, he even got choked unconscious by Nate Diaz back in 2023 ... and the former UFC star later joked he thought it was Paul he encountered in the streets of New Orleans.

