Logan Paul Too 'Whipped' By Nina Agdal To Have WWE Romance Storylines

You won't see Logan Paul swapping spit with hot WWE Superstars anytime soon ... 'cause the Maverick says his fiancée, Nina Agdal, has him too "whipped" to entertain the idea.

LP made the admission during his most recent episode of 'Impaulsive' ... when fellow wrestler Liv Morgan asked if he'd ever consider getting involved in a scripted romance with one of his coworkers.

The topic initially came up when Paul told Morgan he tossed around the idea of teaming up with her on-air partner, Dominik Mysterio, to Triple H ... and someone off camera pitched a love triangle scenario.

"Can't, I'm married with a daughter," Paul quickly reacted. "What would my daughter think of that?"

Morgan -- whose scripted relationship with her "Daddy Dom" is a massive storyline in WWE at the moment -- followed up and asked if he'd ever consider a love angle at all ... and Paul made it clear it ain't happening.

"No, I don't think so, no," Paul said. "I can't do it ... I just love my fiancée too much."

Paul's co-host gave a blunt answer as to why ... saying, "He's not allowed to do it."

Paul didn't disagree ... saying he's a bit "whipped," and pointed out another example of how Agdal wears the pants in the relationship -- admitting he wanted to get a Cybertruck, but she shut it down.

Paul proposed to Agdal in July 2023 ... and they welcomed their first child together in September.