Logan Paul Slams Lunchly Critics, We're Crushing It!

Logan Paul is clapping back at all the negativity surrounding his Lunchly company ... saying despite haters praying for its downfall, the sales tell a different story.

The WWE Superstar made one of his usual fact-checking videos on Monday ... this time, addressing his Lunchables alternative -- specifically, the rumblings that the product has been yanked from shelves at the FDA's instruction.

Logan -- who partnered with KSI and MrBeast for the venture -- claimed he got to the bottom of the rumor ... tracking down a grocery store employee who allegedly fessed up to typing a note, printing it out and posting it after hearing chatter about a recall -- but took it down after learning it wasn't true.

Regardless, a picture of the sign made rounds on the internet ... and many believed it to be true, especially after some consumers discovered moldy cheese in the pizza meals.

Logan didn't mention the fungus fiasco ... but called out influencer Rosanna Pansino over her viral review of the product -- referring to her as an "attention hungry, little clout goblin who has made it her entire identity to speak negatively on all things MrBeast."

It is worth noting, however -- the FDA told TMZ Sports last week it received at least 10 complaints in connection to Lunchly ... including one that believed the product was linked to an illness.

Logan also denied the Turkey Stack 'Em version of his Lunchlys were discontinued ... pointing to the Kroger website, which still has it listed as an available item on its site, to put an end to that talk.

Logan echoed what Lunchly told us last week -- the U.S. Department of Agriculture has to inspect and approve everything before it ever leaves the manufacturing facility ... but he admitted things can happen outside of the company's control in transit or at the stores.

Despite all the controversy, Logan said Lunchly has outsold Lunchables in its first five weeks on the market ... and it's only going to get better as they continue to improve the product.