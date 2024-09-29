Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Welcome First Child

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are officially parents ... welcoming their first child this month -- and sharing some sweet shots with their little girl.

The boxer and model announced the birth of their daughter -- Esmé Agdal Paul -- Saturday morning ... sharing the news along with a sweet pic of the trio sitting together soon after her birth.

LP also included a vid and pic of Esmé sleeping peacefully. All in all, seems the parents and kiddo are doing just fine.

Logan and Nina announced the pregnancy back in April with photos of herself and Logan locking lips and holding the sonogram ... letting fans know they'd soon be a tremendous trio.

More recently, Nina showed off her baby bump in a fully nude photo shoot, standing gracefully atop a rock overlooking the water ... with Paul taking the pics himself!

Of course, Logan and Nina are engaged too ... sharing their emotional proposal with the world last year -- with Paul sobbing while asking the question.