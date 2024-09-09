Nina Agdal Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Nude Photoshoot With Logan Paul

Nina Agdal is spending her final days of pregnancy in the buff ... rocking her birthday suit for a recent maternity photoshoot -- and the camera guy was none other than papa-to-be Logan Paul!!

The engaged couple documented their special getaway in Millbrook, New York before becoming parents ... where they spent quality time out on the lake and experienced all the little village had to offer.

At one point in the trip, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got naked and propped herself up on a rock to display her growing baby bump for a few pics ... and she looks stunning.

It turns out the WWE Superstar is to thank for how the snapshots turned out ... but it didn't seem like too tough of a task, considering Nina's used to doing this kinda stuff for a living.

"My muse," Logan said in the comment section on Instagram ... while SI Swim editor MJ Day also joked he's got a future in working for the publication.

Nina ain't the only one in the relationship comfortable with stripping down ... as Logan's been known to share his own revealing images over the years.

The two seem super eager to welcome their baby girl ... as they even laid down in a nursery and gazed into each other's eyes.