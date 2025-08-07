Disney Settles Lawsuit With Gina Carano Over 'Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano has wrapped up her lawsuit against Disney for wrongful termination and sex discrimination after she was fired from "The Mandalorian" -- we've learned she’s struck a settlement deal and moved on.

TMZ obtained court documents showing the parties agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, and sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Lucasfilm/The Walt Disney Company and Gina Carano reached a mutual agreement to put the legal dispute behind them.

A Lucasfilm spokesperson issued a statement ... "Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect."

The rep added, "With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

You’ll remember, the actress -- who got the boot from Disney back in 2021, right in the middle of COVID -- filed suit against her former employer in 2024.

She alleged she was wrongfully terminated for sharing her political views on social media, something she claims didn’t happen to her male costars who posted similar content.

Specifically, Gina argued it was a message she reposted -- drawing a parallel between the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust and the treatment of those voicing opinions on COVID and other conservative topics -- that really set Disney off.