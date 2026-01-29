Kayla Harrison Shows Off Scar After Undergoing Neck Surgery

It's been two weeks since Kayla Harrison went under the knife after suffering a serious injury, which forced her out of her UFC 324 co-main event fight with Amanda Nunes ... and now the featherweight champ is showing off her gnarly scar for the first time.

American Top Team -- where Harrison trains in Florida -- shared a photo on social media Thursday ... and it underscores the severity of the procedure

It's the first significant update we've received on Harrison since she posted an emotional video on Instagram after the operation, where she apologized to Nunes for missing the highly anticipated bout.

"I don't know God's plans. I know he knows this is my dream. So, I gotta praise him in the mountains and praise him in the valleys," Kayla said.

Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMA Junkie that the surgery was long overdue ... saying for the last 10 years, she "had 20 percent of the power in her arm because of the neck."

"Ten years she had pain. She replaced a disc in her neck. I had the same surgery, and my neck now is stronger than when I was 20 year old. She had a really good surgery, she had a great doctor, and Kayla is different. She's going to come back with a vengeance like she's the challenger, not the champion."