Jake Paul Flirts With Political Run During One-On-One With Donald Trump

President Donald Trump threw his full support behind Jake Paul running for office "in the not-too-distant future" ... but the YouTuber-turned-boxer floated the idea of a political career moments before the two took the stage at the President's rally in Kentucky.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Trump and Paul sat down for around 45 minutes backstage at Trump's rally Wednesday -- for what we're told will be the first episode of a new podcast Jake is launching soon.

Play video content X / @whitehouse

We're told Trump was riffing to Paul about the "lore" of his backstory and rise before entering politics. Jake's fiancée, Olympic gold medalist Jutta Leerdam, was also there.

At one point, Jake brought up the idea of getting into politics someday ... though he didn't mention a specific time or office.

Our sources say Jake and Trump will likely be seen together again in the near future ... and we're told he's now more than welcome with the Trump team.

Alex Bruesewitz -- a Trump adviser -- tells TMZ ... "They're both incredible at captivating attention. I think Jake Paul is the best entertainer of my generation. Donald Trump has been the best entertainer in the world for the past 40 years."