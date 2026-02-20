Jake Paul Undergoes Second Surgery On Broken Jaw Following Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul and his fiancée Jutta Leerdam didn't get much time to celebrate her gold and silver Olympic medals after touching back down in the United States ... 'cause the Problem Child was forced to undergo another surgery on his jaw following his brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Paul shared the news on Instagram, explaining he was put under the knife after "the screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JP wasn't alone as he made his way around the hospital halls, as Leerdam was by his side after the procedure.

Jake also included some crazy AI videos with the post.

The injury will certainly push back any potential return plans for Paul ... who will be looking to bounce back after just his second loss as a pro.

The 29-year-old had his first surgery on Dec. 20 ... the day after his bout against Joshua, when he required two titanium plates inserted around his jaw. It also cost him a couple of teeth.

The serious injury didn't slow Paul down ... we spotted him at a post-fight party thrown by Celebrity Sports Entertainment at a private mansion in Miami, though Paul understandably wasn't doing a lot of talking.