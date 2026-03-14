Jake Paul Losing Interest In Tommy Fury Rematch, 'Difficult to Work With'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul seems to be closing the door on a Tommy Fury rematch ... admitting he's "not really hyped" to get in the ring with TNT again -- especially when there are plenty of other opponents out there.

The media spoke with the 12-2 boxer this week to get an update on his next fight following his loss to Anthony Joshua that came with two jaw surgeries.

Paul said doctors have ordered him to avoid sparring for up to six months, but he's planning on fighting maybe late this year or early 2027.

Will that be a rematch with Fury, the first opponent to beat him in February 2023? He says not particularly.

"I'm not really that hyped on it just because they're just difficult to work with and he just doesn't have anything going on," Paul said.

"I'm the only big fight for him, the only payday for him, and at the end of the day, I have people like Francis Ngannou, and the list goes on of all these people that wanna fight me."

Play video content Netflix Sports

Ngannou -- an 18-3 MMA fighter and 0-2 boxer -- did get into a verbal exchange with Paul at a press conference for the May 16 MVP card on Netflix this week, and vowed to finally beat El Gallo's ass in a boxing match after their previous fight deal didn't happen.

Paul is also down to get in the Octagon with Ngannou in the future ... but for now, strictly boxing.

"I'll do MMA at some point, but my first fight would probably have to be against someone of my own weight, but I think I made it clear in the sport of boxing that I'm down to fight anyone," Paul said.