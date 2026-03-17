Jake Paul Jokes About Trump Rally Pit Stains In New Instagram Video

Jake Paul is leaning all the way into the sweaty pit stain jokes after his viral appearance with President Donald Trump last week ... rather than hiding from it, the Problem Child is laughing right along with the internet, posting a video mocking the incident!

The 29-year-old star posted a clip to his Instagram from the slopes Tuesday in Courcheval, France ... seemingly rockin' the same suit he wore to the Kentucky rally last week, as "Y.M.C.A." blared in the background.

Of course, your eyes are immediately drawn to the exaggerated stains on his beige suit, just as they were while he was on stage with POTUS.

While Jake's clearly having fun with the moment, sweating is something he's called an insecurity of his in the past -- and was part of the reason he launched his W hygiene brand.

"I think it’s a genetic thing," Paul said back in the day. "My nose is always sweating and it can be a little bit awkward when I’m sweating in certain moments, especially normal settings like a basketball game or someplace where you’re not supposed to be hot. It’s uncomfortable."

"That’s why it was important for me to make a deodorant that really works, and to make a body wash that smells really good as well because I train super hard."

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Skits aside, Jake and his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, along with the rest of her family, seem to be enjoying a relaxing getaway.

The Olympic gold medalist shared some flicks from the vacay ... saying "The Leerdams back on a ski trip after 12 years."