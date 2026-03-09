Jake Paul Gifts Jutta Leerdam ‘Bronze’ G-Wagon After Gold & Silver Medals

Jake Paul is making sure his “queen” rides in style after her latest medal haul … gifting girlfriend Jutta Leerdam a brand-new bronze Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer showed off the surprise in an Instagram post … revealing he hooked his fiancée Leerdam up with the flashy SUV after she “worked hard for the gold and silver.”

“Only the best for my queen,” Paul wrote. “She worked hard for the gold and silver so I got her a bronze G Wagon.”

The luxury whip appears to match the theme perfectly -- decked out in a bronze finish that nods to the medal podium while still keeping things ultra high-end.

Leerdam, one of the top speed skaters in the world, has been piling up hardware on the ice … and Paul clearly thought the moment deserved something big.

She delivered a huge performance at the Winter Olympics, capturing gold in the women’s 1,000 meters with an Olympic-record time of 1:12.31. She followed that up by adding a silver medal in the 500 meters.

The two-medal haul cemented Leerdam as one of the stars of the Games and improved on her silver in the 1,000m at the 2022 Olympics, finally putting her on top of the Olympic podium.

Off the ice, the couple has been inseparable since going public with their relationship in 2023, frequently traveling together for fights, training camps and skating events.

Paul has shown up to support her at competitions across Europe -- and Leerdam has returned the favor ringside for his boxing bouts.