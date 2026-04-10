Mike Perry Ready To 'Spread Some Blood' Against Nate Diaz

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"Platinum" Mike Perry says he's ready to unleash a whole lot of violence on Nate Diaz, telling TMZ Sports the star from Stockton will leave the cage leaking when the MMA fighters meet in just over a month!

"I'm looking to go in and give the people the bloody people's fight, the people's main event show that they're looking for, the real BMF-style altercation and meet Nate in the middle and, you know, spread some blood," Perry, 34, told Babcock this week.

Of course, Perry and Diaz are fighting on the Jake Paul-promoted, Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano headlined event on May 16 in Los Angeles ... and despite a bunch of big stars and big fights, fans are arguably most excited for Mike and Nate's scrap.

Perry hasn't fought MMA since April 2021, when he faced Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 2 ... but says he's pumped about going back to his roots.

"I'm consistently working. I'm very inspired from, like, the going back to MMA aspect and training my body fully, you know, with everything and all the moves, all the martial arts I did when I was younger before I got into the success of the bare knuckle fighting."

While it's been 5 years for Mike, it's also been a minute since Nate's been in an MMA fight -- September 2022 -- though Perry expects Diaz will be ready to go.

"I know he's looking to pour on his cardio," Platinum says, "and just constantly put some pressure on me and I'm going to meet him right in the middle. I'm excited to throw down, and you know, no gloves, little gloves, big gloves. We're going to be throwing heat."

As excited as Mike is for the May event on Netflix, it's not all he's looking forward to. Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship is hosting a big event, DBX 6, on Friday in Miami, streaming for free on YouTube.