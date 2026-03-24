Francis Ngannou Praises Jake Paul’s Rise, Still Wants To Beat Him Up

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Francis Ngannou isn’t just back in the cage, he’s in business with Jake Paul … and while there’s respect there, don’t get it twisted -- “The Predator” still wants to smack around the YouTuber-turned-boxing star!

The former UFC heavyweight champ is set to return to MMA on Most Valuable Promotions’ massive debut card May 16 -- a lineup stacked with names like Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano and Nate Diaz -- and Ngannou tells TMZ Sports it might be the best card of the year.

In fact, Francis didn’t hesitate when we brought up comparisons to the UFC’s Freedom 250 card at the White House.

“No argument,” Ngannou said. “As we’re speaking right now, this is the best card.”

But things heated up when we asked about Jake.

Ngannou gave Paul his credit, saying he respects him not just as a businessman, but as a legit fighter who’s completely changed the narrative.

Ngannou even admits he used to see Paul as “just some YouTube guy” jumping into boxing -- but that’s not the case anymore.

“When you talk about Jake Paul, they talk about him like a boxer,” he said.

Respect doesn’t mean he’s worried, though.

Ngannou made it clear Paul’s been talking plenty -- even throwing out ducking claims -- and that’s rubbed him the wrong way. The two stars were linked together last November, but Francis turned down the fight, and Jake ended up fighting Anthony Joshua instead.

“I just feel like I need to give him some slaps,” Ngannou told us. "That's just how I feel, you know, like slapping him off."

As for an actual fight, Francis says it really doesn’t matter where it happens -- a boxing ring or MMA cage -- the outcome’s the same: a bad night for Jake.

Ngannou also made it clear he has zero regrets passing on the Paul fight last year ... saying at the time, he didn’t even think Paul was serious.

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We also asked Francis if there could be a Jake callout should he be victorious in May ... and while he didn't rule anything out, it's clear his focus is on his scrap against Philipe Lins.