Michael Bisping Not Pulling A Ronda Rousey, '99% Retired'

... Only One Thing Gets Me Back In The Octagon

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MMA is in its comeback era ... but you can cross Michael Bisping off the list of fighters making huge returns in 2026 ... he tells TMZ Sports, while he can still whoop a ton of ass, he's staying retired.

That is, unless several Brinks trunks back into his driveway.

We caught up with The Count at LAX this week ... and asked with big names like Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano stepping back in the cage, could he be following suit??

Let's just say the door is almost entirely shut ... but it's getting jammed.

"I mean, there's always a bag big enough [to get me to unretire], but probably 99% I'm done."

Bisping pointed to the pain and injuries as a big factor in his decision to stay sidelined ... but yeah, money talks.

The 47-year-old former middleweight champ (30-9) has experience with big comebacks -- as an opponent -- he fought Georges St-Pierre after a four-year break in 2017 and lost via rear-naked choke.

But it's safe to say Bisping's satisfied with how his career played out ... and he's totally content with his commentary and acting gigs.