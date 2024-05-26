Pro Golfer Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Grayson Murray's parents have released a statement about the death of their 30-year-old son ... revealing the PGA Tour golfer died by suicide.

Murray's parents, Eric and Terry, gave the update on Sunday ... a day after Grayson died following his abrupt withdrawal from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. At the time, he cited sudden illness as the cause.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," his parents said on Sunday.

"It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

"Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray's parents continued to thank everyone for their support, including the PGA Tour, and ask everyone to respect their privacy as they get through this "incredible tragedy."

Murray started golfing during his youth and was the second-youngest player ever to make the cut for the Korn Ferry Tour at age 16.

He continued to play and got his big break in 2017 after he won the Barbasol Championship.

After that, the North Carolina native won more titles, most recently the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii.