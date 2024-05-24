Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' Director, Dead at 53 from Cancer

Morgan Spurlock -- the filmmaker behind the famous "Super Size Me" documentary -- has died at 53 after complications of cancer.

His death was confirmed by his family Thursday who said, he "passed away peacefully in New York surrounded by family and friends."

His brother Craig Spurlock added, "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity."

Craig -- who had teamed up with Morgan on a bunch of docs like "Morgan Spurlock Inside Man" and "7 Deadly Sins" -- also said, "Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Morgan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment earlier this year.

He was most famous for his Oscar-nominated 2004 feature, "Super Size Me" ... where he captured his psychological and physical symptoms from eating McDonald’s every day for a month.

Some of his other works included "Where In the World Is Osama Bin Laden?," "Mansome," and "The Greatest Movie Ever Sold."

Play video content FEBRUARY 2019 TMZ.com

He leaves behind a loving family, including his two sons, Laken and Kallen, his mom Phyllis, dad Ben, and his brothers Craig and Barry.

Morgan was 53.