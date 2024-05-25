Pro Golfer Grayson Murray Dead At 30 Years Old

Golf star Grayson Murray has died at 30 years old, the PGA Tour announced on Saturday ... just hours after withdrawing from a tournament with an illness.

Murray was in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge ... but he pulled himself from the tourney during Friday's second round, citing an illness. No further information was given at the time.

Saturday morning, the Tour announced the young, talented golfer had passed away.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan says the CSC -- currently in the third round -- will continue, despite the tragic events ... 'cause that's what the Murray family wanted.

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz, who is calling the event for CBS, addressed Murray's death as they came on the air ... in what was a very emotional moment.

Jim Nantz at a loss for words as the news of Grayson Murray's passing occurs at the top of CBS's coverage. pic.twitter.com/Oun2vqEjCP — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) May 25, 2024 @Sctvman

Murray last won a PGA Tour event a few months ago -- in January at the Sony Open in Hawaii -- snapping a 6-plus year winless streak.

Grayson's first Tour victory came at the Barbasol Championship in mid-2017.

Murray was also a decorated amateur before turning pro ... winning three Junior World Championships.