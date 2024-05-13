Tom Brady's First Fox Sports Assignment Revealed, See You In Cleveland!

Play video content FOX Sports

Tom Brady's taking his talents to northeast Ohio -- the seven-time Super Bowl champion will make his Fox Sports debut during "America's Game of the Week" to kickstart the 2024 season ... a matchup between the visiting Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.

TB12 made an appearance at Fox's Upfront 2024 event on Monday ... joining Michael Strahan to show off what "TV Tom" looks like.

Brady discovered he was going to provide analysis for America's Team when Strahan revealed the assignment ... and he immediately got to work.

"Amazing. Obviously having the Cowboys on is a huge draw as America's Team -- that's gonna get a little hard for me to say that all the time," Brady said. "Understand they were the competition for a long time."

"But in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network, they got great storylines. Come on, Dak Prescott -- let's see if he can finally come through."

Brady also cracked a joke as he discussed Micah Parsons being a great defensive player ... as the two have had quite a history on the field.

"I love covering them," he added. "I've been obviously going against them for a long time and now I get to tell everyone how great they are."