'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Joins Chippendales as Celeb Guest Host

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko is trading his ballroom shoes for a bowtie and cuffs ... because he's joining Chippendales as the latest guest host with the male revue.

Our sources tell us Gleb is gearing up for a limited engagement with the legendary Chippendales hunks ... joining the guys onstage for 3 weeks of performances at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

We're told Gleb will be doing the Chippendales thing in Sin City from April 25 to May 12 ... and once he gets his feet wet, he's going to hit the road and join the world tour cast for 6 Atlantic City shows in July at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Gleb -- who partnered with Chrishell Stause on 'DWTS' -- says he's thrilled and honored by the opportunity, and it's going to be the first time he's performed in Las Vegas.

Be on the lookout ... our sources say Gleb's a big Patrick Swayze fan, and he's going to bust out some of Patrick's iconic dance moves during his Chippendales run.

Frankly, Gleb checks all the Chippendales boxes here ... he's a tall, dark and handsome dancer with a pretty solid stage presence to boot, so this move makes a lot of sense.