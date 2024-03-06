Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Joins Chippendales as Celeb Guest Host

'DWTS' GLEB SAVCHENKO I'm Joining Chippendales ... As Celebrity Guest Host!!!

3/6/2024 12:50 AM PT
Gleb Savchenko
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko is trading his ballroom shoes for a bowtie and cuffs ... because he's joining Chippendales as the latest guest host with the male revue.

Our sources tell us Gleb is gearing up for a limited engagement with the legendary Chippendales hunks ... joining the guys onstage for 3 weeks of performances at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Gleb Savchenko sub
We're told Gleb will be doing the Chippendales thing in Sin City from April 25 to May 12 ... and once he gets his feet wet, he's going to hit the road and join the world tour cast for 6 Atlantic City shows in July at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Gleb -- who partnered with Chrishell Stause on 'DWTS' -- says he's thrilled and honored by the opportunity, and it's going to be the first time he's performed in Las Vegas.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko
Be on the lookout ... our sources say Gleb's a big Patrick Swayze fan, and he's going to bust out some of Patrick's iconic dance moves during his Chippendales run.

Frankly, Gleb checks all the Chippendales boxes here ... he's a tall, dark and handsome dancer with a pretty solid stage presence to boot, so this move makes a lot of sense.

Gleb's joining Chippendales as the show celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, and he's got some big ... shoes to fill as far as celeb guest hosts go.

Tyson Beckford, Ian Ziering, Joey Lawrence, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino and Nyle DiMarco have all done the Chippendales thing over the years ... and now it's Gleb's turn!!!

