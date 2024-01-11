Joseline Hernandez Unveils Raunchy Male Strip Show 'Dancing Freakz'

Play video content

Joseline Hernandez is gearing up for an unforgettable ride this year with her new reality show, "The Dancing Freakz" -- and it's all about turning up the heat with male strippers.

TMZ's scored this teaser, and you can expect a lot -- or very little, if you're talking clothing -- with a male dancer busting out his best strip skills on a female audience member.

These moves are provocative enough to make the dudes over at "Magic Mike" blush!

The show's out in July -- so for now, you gotta be satisfied with just the clip ... of a dancer rockin' a thin piece of cloth over his manhood with a whip in hand, showing a female customer a good ol' time.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' alum is hot under the collar herself ... wide-eyed and fanning herself during his performance, so we can only imagine how NSFW the content will be for viewers.

We're told 50 men are competing to be on Joseline's upcoming tour.

Each dancer is tasked with bringing up a woman from the 150-strong crowd, and sources close to the production tell us Joseline's not judging by sexiness or best body ... instead, it's based on who shows the ladies the craziest time.

Basically, it's a racier version of Chippendales, and she'll narrow it down to 15 dancers to join her on tour -- where she's made it clear the guys will go full Monty. That's your warning, front row customers!