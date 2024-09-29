Anna Delvey Explains Final Remarks on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Anna Delvey's clarifying her parting comment on "Dancing with the Stars" ... saying she told the audience she didn't learn a dang thing from her experience 'cause the judge's advice didn't help her stay on the show.

Delvey -- who was eliminated from 'DWTS' last week alongside Tori Spelling -- stopped by Spelling's podcast "misSPELLING" to discuss their shared exit from the show.

ICYMI ... Spelling gave a long, elegant answer reflecting fondly on her short tenure on the show just after she was elimiated. When Anna was asked a similar question, she straight up told the hosts she learned "nothing."

On the podcast, Anna explains the judges told her what to do and she tried to follow their instructions ... and, she was still ultimately rejected -- so, she feels there's just nothing to take away from the experience.

She goes on to say she felt the judges and producers were gassing her up ... telling her if she smiled more than the whole experience would be better -- and, she felt used when they kicked her off the show so early.

Worth noting ... 'DWTS' scores are a composite of judges scoring and at home voting. Anna finished in the bottom half of competitors -- and, given the backlash to her casting, it's hard to imagine she received many votes from audience members.

Of course, even people with connections to 'DWTS' had their reservations about Delvey ... like Maksim Chmerkovskiy who called Anna a "s****y" dancer on the "TMZ Podcast" and said she had no business being on the show.