Anna Delvey Makes 'DWTS' Debut With Blinged-Out Ankle Monitor

Anna Delvey Cha-Cha'd her way onto the "Dancing with the Stars" season premiere with new pro Ezra Sosa -- and her ankle monitor was shining brighter than a mirror ball!

The controversial socialite was hyped as a "fashionista and entrepreneur" at the top of the show ... then she hit the floor to Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," with a grand finale that had Ezra grabbing her ankle monitor for a literal show-stopping moment.

Play video content

Delvey snagged a trio of lackluster 6s from the judges ... with Bruno Tonioli slipping in a cheeky pun about Netflix’s "Inventing Anna" based on her criminal past ... shouting, "Reinventing Anna ... yet again! And, it just might be working!"

Carrie Ann Inaba tackled the controversy head-on, asking critics to give Delvey a shot despite her sketchy past. She added, love her or hate her, stepping into the spotlight with all that baggage must be scary for her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a pre-taped segment, Anna’s trusty tracking device -- her post-prison accessory since 2022 -- made an appearance as she hilariously tripped over it mid-rehearsal.

But, in the premiere, that ankle bling didn’t hold her back. Anna’s all about fun and games on the dance floor now, working overtime for weeks to fiercely defend her spot on the 33rd season, after some critics called out her casting.