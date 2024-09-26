Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader Asked About Kiss, Give Flirty Response

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooks Nader's had quite the effect on her 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko ... 'cause he's doing a full 180 on their chemistry after that viral video of them locking lips hit the internet.

We caught up with the pair Thursday ... and grilled Gleb on what changed after he initially shot down the romance rumors before their viral smooch. His response? Let’s just say it had everyone, including Brooks, blushing.

Play video content TikTok / @ashleysdiary7

They still didn’t outright confirm whether or not they're dating -- but when we mentioned they’d make a cute couple and asked Brooks if Gleb’s a good kisser, their reactions were very telling. Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Of course, all this buzz comes after they were caught sneaking a quick peck backstage at the dance competition.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tried to downplay the smooch, telling "Us Weekly" it was no biggie since she kisses everyone. Also when we asked her about it, she teased she might already be seeing someone -- though she kept those lips sealed on who it is!