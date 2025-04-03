Rare Shohei Ohtani MVP Bobbleheads Fetching High Prices Online

The Shohei Ohtani MVP bobblehead night turned into a money-making opportunity for some Dodger fans ... with folks who got lucky enough to get rare versions of the giveaway going to online sellers for a quick payday!!

Tons of bobbleheads were handed out at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday ... and out of the tens of thousands of mini Shoheis, some special edition copies that featured a silver bat and MVP plaque were randomly scattered throughout the batch.

A few of those highly coveted bobbles have now made it to eBay ... and they ain't going for cheap.

The most expensive limited bobble sold so far is $900 ... but others have also gone for $500, $600 and even $700.

If you aren't looking to spend big, plenty of people are selling the normie bobblehead with a black bat and MVP award ... but even those are in the $150 range.

The man of the hour didn't do much to drive the prices down ... as he hit a walk-off home run to propel the Dodgers to 8-0 -- the first defending World Series champions to reach that mark to start a season.

SHO 'EM HOW TO WALK IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/DwG3MTUEIg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 3, 2025 @Dodgers

We hit up eBay to learn more about the traffic Ohtani drives in ... and the stats show the Japanese superstar is bringing a ton of action to their site.

After the team's giveaway in August 2024 -- featuring the 30-year-old and his dog, Decoy -- searches for "Ohtani Bobblehead" increased nearly 1,000% compared to the month prior.

Following the home run he smacked in the Tokyo Series against the Cubs, the site says users searched for "Shohei Ohtani" nearly 1,700 times an hour.