Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night Draws Long Lines At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to honor Shohei Ohtani's 2024 MVP win with a stadium-wide bobblehead giveaway ... and fans are eager to get their mitts on one -- as lines began forming outside the venue hours before first pitch!!

Videos from the scene showcase the diehards' patience ahead of the team's series finale against the Atlanta Braves. While everyone in attendance is supposed to take home a bobblehead, people seemingly aren't willing to risk it.

The line for Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead FOUR HOURS before first pitch 😳 pic.twitter.com/KFlPccewNn — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 2, 2025 @BRWalkoff

It's not the first time an Ohtani giveaway drew amusement park-esque queues -- a giveaway last season featuring his pup, Decoy, had folks lining up over eight hours early for the item.

Besides not featuring his pooch, the big difference with this bobble is EVERY fan should get one, compared to the 40,000 the last time. Still, that guarantee didn't stop fans from beating L.A. traffic and setting up shop!!

As the Dodgers faithful hopes to snatch up one of the giveaway items, the 30-year-old superstar has his eyes set on taking home back-to-back NL MVPs. Through the season's first seven games, he's hit for a .280 average while racking up two home runs.