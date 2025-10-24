Kevin Love Deletes Instagram Post Mocking Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier's Arrests

Kevin Love is backpedaling after mocking Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier's arrests ... saying after having a conversation with Damian Lillard, he now understands it's not a laughing matter.

Love -- who currently plays for the Utah Jazz -- shared his immediate reaction to the bombshell news in an Instagram post on Thursday ... shortly after the FBI arrested the Trail Blazers coach and Miami Heat guard in a gambling scandal.

He published an edited image of Billups and Rozier's faces onto the infamous "Coldplay couple", that was caught being cuddly on camera at a concert, with a caption that read: "NO (Draft) KINGS!!!"

While some followers found it hilarious, others weren't amused -- including Dame, who left a comment under the post ... calling it, "Weak ass s***."

Love, 37, eventually took down the post ... revealing he had a chat with the fellow superstar.

"Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real-life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers," Love said in an Instagram Story.

"I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families."

Billups was arrested on Thursday for his alleged connection to an illegal poker operation tied to multiple crime families in New York. Court documents also appeared to show he allegedly provided inside information about the Blazers to a bettor in 2023.

Rozier was taken into custody the same day for his involvement in illegal sports betting and using inside information from NBA players and coaches. One claim suggested he allegedly faked an injury to leave the game early, allowing associates to place large bets on his performance.